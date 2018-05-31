Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police warn extra officers will be on duty for Norwich’s Carrow Road clash with Leeds

PUBLISHED: 15:17 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 August 2018

The traveling Leeds fans celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich in 2016. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

The traveling Leeds fans celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich in 2016. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Extra officers will be on duty for Norwich City’s Championship clash with Leeds United, police have confirmed.

Leeds will face Daniel Farke’s Canaries side at Carrow Road at 3pm on Saturday (August 25) for the latest instalment of a fixture which has had something of a troubled past.

A police spokesman said West Yorkshire Police will be assisting by sending the Norfolk force by sending officers to the match which has prompted a warning that action will be taken against those intent on causing trouble.

As previously reported there were sporadic skirmishes between supporters before and after the March 2010 clash in Norwich, while in 2014 police arrested six people at the match at Carrow Road.

During that game, five were detained in connection with “an incident of disorder” in the bar area of the Jarrolds stand involving Leeds fans during which a smoke bomb was set off.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists