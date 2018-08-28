Twin brother of Norwich murder victim jailed for selling heroin

Eddie Stannard. Picture: Archive

The twin brother of a Norwich drug user who was brutally murdered by a London dealer has been jailed for supplying heroin.

Steve Stannard Picture: Jim Graver/Big Issue Steve Stannard Picture: Jim Graver/Big Issue

Eddie Stannard, whose brother Steve was stabbed to death in November 2016, was caught dealing heroin to an undercover officer on two occasions.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Thursday how the 39-year-old had relapsed into taking class A drugs following the murder of his twin.

Stannard was arrested as part of Operation Granary, which has snared dozens of dealers across the city.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said an undercover officer known as Tommo was given Stannard’s mobile phone number.

He said: “He was near Debenhams [in Norwich] and was talking to an associate while pretending to be a drug user. He was talking to Dale and he recommended someone called Twinny, who turned out to be Eddie Stannard.”

The court heard that on December 12 Stannard met with Tommo near a Carphone Warehouse store and handed over a wrap of heroin for £13.

Stannard also provided him numbers for two other county line drug networks known only as “CJ and CK”.

“It was quite a productive meeting between Tommo and Mr Stannard,” Mr Youell said.

The court heard how Stannard, of Gentry Place, Norwich, was known to police for a “number of reasons”.

Mr Youell said a second deal took place on February 20 as Stannard was selling the Big Issue magazine.

He said the phrase “you know I always get the best food” was used, which is a well known way of getting drugs. The court heard Tommo was given 0.06g of heroin for £12.

Stannard, who has 11 convictions for 18 offences, was arrested in April.

Mr Youell said Stannard was jailed for three years in 2008 for supply of heroin and crack cocaine. “It would appear there is a long standing association with Mr Stannard and Class A drugs,” he added.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Stannard became involved in drugs because of the “sad death” of his twin brother.

Mr Oliver said: “He had come clean of street drugs, but when his brother was murdered he went into a spiral of depression and crisis, and became vulnerable to the use of drugs again. He struggled to cope, and still struggles to cope, with his brother’s death.”

Judge Anthony Bate, who sentenced his brother’s murderer to 20 years in 2017, said it was “sad to see” that Stannard had relapsed.

He jailed Stannard for three years.