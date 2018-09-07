Search

Dealer caught with heroin and cocaine by undercover team gets four years

07 September, 2018 - 06:30
Ali Khan was found with 18 wraps of heroin, 35 wraps of cocaine and £709 in cash when he was arrested by police on April 17 this year. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A dealer who played a “significant role” in a county lines drug network has been jailed after being caught out in an undercover police operation.

Ali Khan was found with 18 wraps of heroin, 35 wraps of cocaine and £709 in cash when he was arrested by police on April 17 this year.

Three mobile phones were also found in the 26-year-old’s car - one of which was identified as being linked to the ‘Chris’ drug line.

Khan, of Romford Road, London, was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court on September 6.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the ‘Chris’ drug network had been exposed by an undercover officer known as ‘Tommo’.

He said Khan appeared to have a “significant role and a management function” in the network.

On January 8, ‘Tommo’ met with a local drug user named James, the court heard.

Mr Youell said he was supplied with several mobile phone numbers associated with five different drug networks, including the ‘Chris’ line.

On February 6 he called the ‘Chris’ line number and was directed to go to a tanning studio on Magdalen Street.

It was there that he first encountered Khan, who was in a white BMW.

‘Tommo’ handed over £25 and received 0.13g of heroin with a 56pc purity, the court heard.

On April 17, police arrested Kahn in his car on Southwell Road in Norwich.

Mr Youell said Kahn was seen spitting out “wraps” when police arrived.

Along with the drugs, police found three phones. Mr Youell said analysis of one mobile revealed it to match that of the ‘Chris’ line.

The undercover sting was part of Operation Granary - a six month operation targeting the sale of Class A drugs in Norwich.

Barrister Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Kahn, who was born in Pakistan, had struggled to find employment due to his immigration status.

She said he then fell into debt with a drug dealer known as ‘Chris’ and was acting under his instruction.

Khan pleaded guilty to the supply of class-A drugs, and two counts of possession with intent to supply on April 17.

Judge Anthony Bate said: “You were trusted by Chris to have a mobile phone which ran the Chris line. Without it, that line could not work.”

