Drivers caught speeding, with no insurance and on their mobiles in Norfolk police crackdowns

Police seized a car which was being driven without insurance. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Two police crackdowns in Norfolk caught people speeding, using mobile phones while behind the wheel and driving cars with defective tyres.

In Norwich, special constables joined in Operation Calcomp, which targets motorists committing traffic offences, as well as trying to disrupt criminals who use the roads.

The specials tweeted updates during Saturday’s operation. They said three drivers had been reported for using phone while driving.

And they said in the case of one of those drivers, who had failed to see two officers in reflective jackets at the side of the road, their vehicle was found to have two defective tyres.

They said three drivers had been reported for speeding in a 30mph zone, with motorists clocked at 45mph, 43mph and 41mph.

Police special constables joined in the Fatal 4 traffic operation in South Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

A traffic offence report was issued for an illegal number plate and a driver with a cracked windscreen was ordered to get it fixed under the Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme.

Police also issued 33 verbal warnings for speed and defects.

And specials in South Norfolk also took part in a traffic operation, which aimed to highlight the dangers of the Fatal 4 - speeding, using mobile phones while driving, drink and drug driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Nine drivers were recorded speeding, including one travelling at 100mph on the A11, while a car was seized because it was being driven without insurance.

One person was arrested, 13 traffic offence reports were issued and more than 30 drivers were given warnings.