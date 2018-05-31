Search

Driver arrested for positive drug wipe on A11 was taking pregnant girlfriend to hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:15 28 August 2018

Police arrested a driver on the A11 for a positive drug test who had been taking his pregnant girlfriend to hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley.

A driver arrested on the A11 after allegedly providing a positive drug test was on route to take his seven months pregnant girlfriend to hospital.

Police stopped a vehicle on the dual carriageway between Wymondham and Norwich on Bank Holiday Monday.

Roads policing unit Reedy posted the video on Monday evening after stopping and arresting the driver.

He said: “A driver using the A11 was followed towards Norwich with his seven-month pregnant girlfriend with him in the passenger seat.

“He provided a positive drug wipe at the side of the road and admitted using cannabis and also a breath test that was under the legal limit but still registered alcohol and he admitted that he had drunk beer earlier in the day.

“Norfolk & Suffolk Roads Policing Unit then had a duty of care for girlfriend so we made sure she was safe along with her unborn child.

“I was able to organise another colleague to come and join me at the side of the road and he has cared for her welfare.”

