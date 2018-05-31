Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 08:27 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:27 25 August 2018

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Archant

A driver has been arrested after a brief police pursuit ended with a crash which closed a Norwich road.

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: StaffThe scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police were attempting to stop a suspicious silver Vauxhall Tigra at about 7.20pm last night when it crashed into another car in Unthank Road.

The car, which police officers had been following, struck a black Mini Cooper close to the junction with Christchurch Road.

Police said two people who were in the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and that the driver of the Vauxhall Tigra had been arrested.

Police said enquiries were continuing.

Unthank Road was closed, from the Colman Road junction, while other police officers attended the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Police had tweeted for people to avoid the area in the meantime. The road was re-opened late last night.

The closure meant that First bus service 25, which runs between the city centre and the University of East Anglia, had to be diverted during the closure.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Young man of promise’ jailed for supplying undercover cop with cocaine in Norwich

Connor Griggs. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Norwich woman stole more than £300,000 from late uncle and left care home bills unpaid

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists