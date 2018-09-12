Search

Man in his 70s attacked while walking his dog

12 September, 2018 - 15:22
Picture: Ian Burt.

A man in his 70s was attacked while he walked his dog through New Costessey.

It happened in Bawburgh Lane, off Dereham Road, at about 9.30am on Thursday last week.

He was walking his dog when he was approached by a man with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog.

Police said a “verbal altercation” took place, before the victim was assaulted. He suffered injuries to his face and back.

The suspect was in his 50s and of heavy build.

He was wearing a thick, white jumper, light-shaded trousers and a floppy white hat. It is believed his dog was on a retractable lead.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact PC Steve Knightley at Wymondham Police Station on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111.

