Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Death of man found in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious

PUBLISHED: 16:38 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 23 August 2018

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have confirmed the death of a man aged in his 50s in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called at about 2.20am on Thursday (August 23) following reports a body had been found in an alleyway off King Street leading to Murrells Court.

The area was sealed off while initial enquiries were carried out.

The cordon has since been lifted and detectives can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A forensics tent was put up following the discovery of the man’s body and two police officers stood guard outside the entrance to the area while officers carried out their enquiries.

A file will be prepared for Her Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists