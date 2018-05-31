Death of man found in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have confirmed the death of a man aged in his 50s in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at about 2.20am on Thursday (August 23) following reports a body had been found in an alleyway off King Street leading to Murrells Court.

The area was sealed off while initial enquiries were carried out.

The cordon has since been lifted and detectives can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A forensics tent was put up following the discovery of the man’s body and two police officers stood guard outside the entrance to the area while officers carried out their enquiries.

A file will be prepared for Her Majesty’s Coroner in due course.