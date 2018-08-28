Murder accused asked friend to help him get rid of body and burn flat, court hears

A man accused of murder asked his friend to help to get rid of a body and burn his flat, a court heard.

Thomas Smalley told Norwich Crown Court that Danny Williams, 27, had fallen asleep on the floor of his Lowestoft home hours after it is alleged he murdered neighbour Farnaz Ali with a hammer in his Godric Place flat, in Norwich.

Giving evidence via a video link from Leicester Crown Court, Mr Smalley said how he thought Williams was lying when he told him the night before that he had murdered someone.

He said his opinion changed next day when he claimed Williams said as soon as he woke up the next morning: “Can you get rid of the body and burn my flat.”

He said: “As soon as he asked me that I basically went to see my friend and went straight to Lowestoft police station.”

Mr Smalley said he first went to Lowestoft police station but claimed he was told to phone the 101 non-emergency line, which he then did.

The 101 call was played to the jury in which he gave the operator details about Williams and said he wanted police to check out the story as his friend was “panicking.”

He said that Williams claimed he had ”just flipped.”

Mr Smalley said he was in shock about what happened and said: “I can’t believe he had done it.”

The court has heard the body of Ms Ali, who had 59 injuries after being attacked with a hammer, was found in the bathroom of a flat belonging to Williams. Williams has denied murder.

The trial continues.