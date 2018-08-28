Concerns over drug dealers targeting children in Taverham prompts warning to parents

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Concerns that children in Taverham are being targeted by drug dealers has prompted a headteacher to urge parents to be on their guard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carol Dallas, headteacher of Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Carol Dallas, headteacher of Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carol Dallas, headteacher of Taverham High School, said the warning had been triggered by “drug-related activity” which took place in the Taverham area during the summer holidays.

In a letter to parents of pupils at the Beech Avenue school she said: “Like other high schools we have been working very closely with the police to try to ensure that our young students are safe and do not become the victim of persuasive techniques to involve them in this activity.

“The police will be putting additional resources into protecting our area and ensuring that those involved are dealt with appropriately.”

She said she would contact parents if the school received information specifically concerning a child.

And she urged them: “Please be vigilant, ensure you know where you child is spending their time and with whom, when they are not in school.”

Ms Dallas said anybody with concerns or information which could help police to tackle such situations should contact the school or police.

She added that the school would continue to cover drugs in Personal, Social and Health Education lessons and assemblies and would continue to work with drug and alcohol support charity the Matthew Project.

And she said: “The police are hoping to offer some community events and drop in sessions to give information and support to the community and we will advertise such events or offer to provide a venue for them so that we can all work together to keep our community as safe as possible.”