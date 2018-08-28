Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft from a car in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car parked on Spixworth Road was broken into between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday July 31 and a bag was stolen.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Vicky Bailey at Aylsham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.