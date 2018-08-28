Search

Burglars target sheltered housing complex in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:13 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 03 September 2018

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Norwich.

Archant

Raiders have stolen jewellery and cigarettes after targeting a sheltered housing complex in Norwich.

Suspects gained access to the back of the property in Custance Court, a sheltered and retirement home complex off South Park Avenue, and stole items, including cigarettes and jewellery.

Police have issued an appeal for information about the burglary which happened sometime between 2am and 7.30am on Friday, August 31.

Anyone with information about the burglary or who might have seen anything suspicious in the area has been urged to call police.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Detective Constable David Block at Bethel Street CID on 101.

Alternatively people who want to pass on information but who want to remain anonymous should contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.

