Burglar steals Boardman bicycle from Hellesdon garage

12 September, 2018 - 15:39

A bicycle was stolen after a burglary at a garage.

It happened at Bramble Avenue in Hellesdon between 8pm on Sunday and 8am the next morning.

The bicycle which was stolen was a Boardman racing bike.

Norfolk police want anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between those times to call 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/56493/18

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

