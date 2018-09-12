Burglar steals Boardman bicycle from Hellesdon garage
12 September, 2018 - 15:39
A bicycle was stolen after a burglary at a garage.
It happened at Bramble Avenue in Hellesdon between 8pm on Sunday and 8am the next morning.
The bicycle which was stolen was a Boardman racing bike.
Norfolk police want anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between those times to call 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/56493/18
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
