Bowthorpe man found with wraps of cocaine and heroin

PUBLISHED: 07:49 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:49 11 September 2018

Shane Carriage was jailed for 3 years. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shane Carriage was jailed for 3 years. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A Bowthorpe man was caught with wraps of cocaine and heroin worth £480 and carrying a hunting knife, which a judge described as an “ugly weapon.”

Shane Carriage, 48, was found to have 30 wraps of cocaine and 18 wraps of heroin and more than £1000 cash was seized after he was stopped and searched on his bike by police, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Carriage of The Runnel, Bowthorpe, admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply on October 10, last year, and was jailed three years.

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate said the knife recovered was an “ugly weapon” and said it was carried no doubt to “intimidate and frighten,”

Andrew Oliver, for Carriage, said he was put under pressure to deal drugs as a way of paying off a debt owed.

He said Carriage had only bought the knife that day and said: “It was not produced.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

