Video

Police issue CCTV of men after alcohol is stolen from Asda and Sainsbury’s stores in Norwich

Police have released CCTV images of three men after alcohol was stolen from three supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify three men after a large quantity of alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first incident happened at around 8pm on August 28 when alcohol, worth £950, was stolen from Asda in Drayton High Road.

Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

The second occurred on the same day at around 9pm when a number of bottles of spirits, worth approximately £700, were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Brazen Gate.

Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Officers have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Police have released CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from two supermarkets in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Anyone who may recognise them, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime references 36/53826/18 or 36/54083/18.