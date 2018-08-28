Eight years in jail for man who pointed loaded gun at ex-girlfriend

A man who pointed a loaded gun at his ex-girlfriend and her mother as they tried to collect belongings after she broke up with him has been jailed for eight years.

Abdul Bailey, 21, was convicted unanimously by a jury at Norwich Crown Court in March of possessing a semi-automatic pistol, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition when prohibited following a prison sentence.

He was cleared of possessing 96 rounds of long rifle bullets, but continues to deny all the offences.

The trial heard how the incident on January 16 last year sparked a firearms team to be deployed to Bailey’s grandfather’s home in East Tuddenham and Bailey was arrested.

The gun was later found in woods nearby wrapped in a tea towel – the serial number drilled off to prevent identification.

Daniel Taylor, mitigating for Bailey, said he “doesn’t accept the findings of the jury” and it going to appeal.

He added Bailey had a “difficult start in life” and fell into gang culture, which “provided him with a structure that perhaps was missing from everyday family life”.

“He turned to drugs, and the drugs it would seem have given Mr Bailey long-standing mental health difficulties,” Mr Taylor added. “Today he presents as something of a changed man. He is clean from drugs which has resulted in a marked improvement in his mental health.”

Bailey was joined in the dock by his mother and sister, Cindy Burr, 50 and Sumayyah Bailey, 19. All three were convicted of perverting the course of justice by coercing Bailey’s ex-girlfriend into writing a letter saying she lied.

John Morgans, mitigating for both women, said: “Misguided loyalty has led them to behave in a way which is totally out of character for each of them.”

Mr Morgans told the court of Ms Burr’s work as a school governor and Sumayyah Bailey’s imminent university course.

The involvement of more senior members of her family must have justified behaviour which is wholly out of character,” added Mr Morgans. “She has put her entire future in jeopardy.”

Judge Anthony Bate told Bailey he posed a “high risk of serious harm” and “the fact this was a real and loaded handgun is an important consideration”.

“Your mother and your younger sister were drawn into it by you. They did so out of loyalty and didn’t stand up to you.

“They have both lost their good names and stand in peril beside you in the dock. As you grow up perhaps you will regret dragging them down with you.”

Burr was jailed for five months and Sumayyah Bailey, four months.

Victim impact

A victim impact statement from Bailey’s ex-girlfriend was read to the court before sentencing.

She said: “I had been in a relationship with Abdul for about four years. When he came out of prison he had changed. He was angry and was not the person I had fallen in love with. The day he pointed the gun at me he did something I never thought he would do.

“We have had to move out of the county through fear - leave my friends and family and left my home. I now feel isolated. I feel very upset as this has had a big impact on my mum. I am due to move into my fourth refuge soon, I have not been able to work and my GP diagnosed me with depression.

“Before this incident I had a happy teenage life. The actions of Abdul continue to have a big impact in my and my family’s life.”

Her mother added: “I have found it particularly challenging to live out of a suitcase at my age. Five years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I have had to postpone essential surgery over the trial date.

“I hope now justice has finally been served and I can after 14 months finally put this behind me and get on with my life.”