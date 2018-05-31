Police called out to crash on the A47

There has been a crash on the A47 at Postwick today (July 31 2018). Photo: supplied supplied

A car has been involved in a crash on the A47 at Postwick this morning.

Police were called to the incident on the King’s Lynn-bound carriageway just after the Postwick junction shortly before 8.45am.

A Norfolk police spokesman said nobody was believed to have been injured in the crash but that there was heavy traffic in the area due to one of the lanes of the carriageway being blocked.