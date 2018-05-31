Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police called out to crash on the A47

PUBLISHED: 09:24 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 31 July 2018

There has been a crash on the A47 at Postwick today (July 31 2018). Photo: supplied

There has been a crash on the A47 at Postwick today (July 31 2018). Photo: supplied

supplied

A car has been involved in a crash on the A47 at Postwick this morning.

Police were called to the incident on the King’s Lynn-bound carriageway just after the Postwick junction shortly before 8.45am.

A Norfolk police spokesman said nobody was believed to have been injured in the crash but that there was heavy traffic in the area due to one of the lanes of the carriageway being blocked.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists