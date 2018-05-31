Crash involving a van and a car causes delays in Norwich near St Andrew’s Carpark

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police have been called to a collision involving a car and a van at the Charing Cross junction with Duke Street near St Andrew’s Car Park in the city centre this morning.

Officers where called to incident, at around 6.30am following reports of a collision between a Mercedes Sprinter Van and a Renault Megane causing the road to be partially blocked.

No one was injured in the incident and no other emergency services where called.

At 8am officers where still at the scene awaiting vehicle recovery.

On Twitter, Norwich Bus Updates warned passengers that services may be delayed due to the incident. The account tweeted that while the incident didn’t occur on any specific route: “diverting and queuing traffic may affect other roads in the city.”