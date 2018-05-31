Police called out to crash in Spixworth

Police were called out to the scene of a crash in Spixworth this evening.

Police were called out to the scene of a crash in Spixworth this evening.

The collision in Buxton Road happened at about 5pm and the road was closed for some time following the collision.

Norfolk police reported via the @NorfolkPolice Twitter account: “Buxton Road in #Spixworth is currently closed due to a serious road collision - drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.”