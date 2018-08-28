Crash closes A140 in both directions at Long Stratton

The A140 was closed at Long Stratton while police dealt with an accident. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Rush hour motorists faced long delays after the A140 was closed following a collision this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rush hour motorists faced disruption as the A140 was closed in both directions. Picture: Simon Parkin Rush hour motorists faced disruption as the A140 was closed in both directions. Picture: Simon Parkin

The busy Norwich-Ipswich road was shut in both directions as police dealt with the accident just north of Long Stratton at 8.47am.

The crash involved a Volvo car and a lorry and happened in the 50mph section of the road on the outskirts of the village.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and found both drivers conscious and breathing. Neither had been trapped in the vehicles.

The accident forced officers to close the single-carriageway in both directions.

Some traffic has been diverted on to alternative routes.

Drivers have been advised to allow for least an extra half hour on top of their normal journey time.