Crash closes A140 in both directions at Long Stratton
PUBLISHED: 09:24 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 11 September 2018
Archant
Rush hour motorists faced long delays after the A140 was closed following a collision this morning.
The busy Norwich-Ipswich road was shut in both directions as police dealt with the accident just north of Long Stratton at 8.47am.
The crash involved a Volvo car and a lorry and happened in the 50mph section of the road on the outskirts of the village.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene and found both drivers conscious and breathing. Neither had been trapped in the vehicles.
The accident forced officers to close the single-carriageway in both directions.
Some traffic has been diverted on to alternative routes.
Drivers have been advised to allow for least an extra half hour on top of their normal journey time.