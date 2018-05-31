Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been arrested for a number of offences after a crash left a woman with serious injuries.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at around 10.50pm yesterday (Monday, August 20) at Brundall roundabout on the A47.

A Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling from Great Yarmouth towards Norwich, collided with a Toyota Auris at the roundabout.

The male driver of the Nissan, who is in his 30s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

But he was then arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving with excess drugs.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains in custody.

The male driver and female passenger of the Toyota were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. The female suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening and the male sustained slight injuries.

The fire and ambulance service where called to the roundabout at 11.18pm. The road was closed while emergency services made the scene safe and recovery was called.

The roundabout was re-opened at 2.25am.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the collision, or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Stuart Watson or PC Steve Lee at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 569 of 20/08/18.