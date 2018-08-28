Emergency services called to a three vehicle crash on A146
PUBLISHED: 18:34 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:34 14 September 2018
Archant
The emergency services have been called to a three vehicle crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service where called to the incident, opposite the Old Feathers pub at round 5.30pm this afternoon.
Two crews, one from Carrow and a second from Earlham attended the crash and used equipment to rescue a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles.
Fire crews where still at the scene at 6.15pm.
The police and ambulance service also attended the incident.