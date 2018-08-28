Search

Emergency services called to a three vehicle crash on A146

PUBLISHED: 18:34 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:34 14 September 2018

Firefighters have been called to a crash on the A146. Picture: Steve Adams

Firefighters have been called to a crash on the A146. Picture: Steve Adams

Archant

The emergency services have been called to a three vehicle crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service where called to the incident, opposite the Old Feathers pub at round 5.30pm this afternoon.

Two crews, one from Carrow and a second from Earlham attended the crash and used equipment to rescue a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Fire crews where still at the scene at 6.15pm.

The police and ambulance service also attended the incident.

