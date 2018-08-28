Emergency services called to a three vehicle crash on A146

Firefighters have been called to a crash on the A146. Picture: Steve Adams Archant

The emergency services have been called to a three vehicle crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service where called to the incident, opposite the Old Feathers pub at round 5.30pm this afternoon.

Two crews, one from Carrow and a second from Earlham attended the crash and used equipment to rescue a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Fire crews where still at the scene at 6.15pm.

The police and ambulance service also attended the incident.