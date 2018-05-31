County hare celebrates with her sculpture family in Norfolk countryside

Wroxham Barns with their county hare, Betsy.

This summer Wroxham Barns welcomed Betsy the GoGo Hare in support of the team at Norfolk children’s charity Break as they celebrate their 50th anniversary working with vulnerable children, young people and families, partnering with Wild in Art.

Betsy with the rest of her sculpture family. Picture; Mark Ivan Benfield Betsy with the rest of her sculpture family. Picture; Mark Ivan Benfield

Betsy’s name was chosen in a competition run by Wroxham Barns whose winner, Diane Pearson, says she was inspired by Norwich-born Elizabeth Fry the 19th Century prison reformer, known as the “Angel of Prisons”.

Set in the Lower Courtyard at Wroxham Barns Betsy joins the family alongside Cammi from the 2009 Go Elephants campaign and Harriet the Hippo from the North Walsham Hippo Trail.

Ian Russell, owner of Wroxham Barns said: “Wroxham Barns have long been fans of the GoGo programme, and between them they have raised over £5000 for charity. As a traditional Norfolk business built around a restored dairy farm, we are all about the Norfolk countryside. We have loved working with Break, Betsy the Hare is so happy with her new family, has met so many new friends and most importantly already raised hundreds of pounds for Break.”