Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

County hare celebrates with her sculpture family in Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 13:13 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 August 2018

Wroxham Barns with their county hare, Betsy. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Wroxham Barns with their county hare, Betsy. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

This summer Wroxham Barns welcomed Betsy the GoGo Hare in support of the team at Norfolk children’s charity Break as they celebrate their 50th anniversary working with vulnerable children, young people and families, partnering with Wild in Art.

Betsy with the rest of her sculpture family. Picture; Mark Ivan BenfieldBetsy with the rest of her sculpture family. Picture; Mark Ivan Benfield

Betsy’s name was chosen in a competition run by Wroxham Barns whose winner, Diane Pearson, says she was inspired by Norwich-born Elizabeth Fry the 19th Century prison reformer, known as the “Angel of Prisons”.

Set in the Lower Courtyard at Wroxham Barns Betsy joins the family alongside Cammi from the 2009 Go Elephants campaign and Harriet the Hippo from the North Walsham Hippo Trail.

Ian Russell, owner of Wroxham Barns said: “Wroxham Barns have long been fans of the GoGo programme, and between them they have raised over £5000 for charity. As a traditional Norfolk business built around a restored dairy farm, we are all about the Norfolk countryside. We have loved working with Break, Betsy the Hare is so happy with her new family, has met so many new friends and most importantly already raised hundreds of pounds for Break.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to rescue near Castle Mall

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Manager of Norwich takeaway must pay £3,600 after food hygiene and safety breaches

The manager of Mega Munch has been ordered to pay £3,600 after a number of food hygiene and health safety breaches. Pic: Archant.

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Police.

Three curry houses in Norwich nominated for national awards

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining at Blofield is up for two awards at the English Curry Awards. Picture: Pete Huggins.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists