Core-porate plank challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 21 August 2018

Rob Sears planking ahead of the planjking challenge fundraiser. Picture: Focus 4 Fitness.

Focus 4 Fitness

Can you beat the remarkable 10-hour plank record completed by a 60-year-old ex-Marine?

Open Gym, Norwich, are holding a core-porate plank challenge in aid of their charity, OPEN Youth Trust.

In teams of 10 or less, participants will have to hold a plank for as long as they can for the sponsored relay.

Loren Taylor, 25 and Rob Sears, 37, from Focus 4 Fitness, a Norwich based business that focuses on sporting performance, will be co-hosting the event, along with judging.

Rob said: “We are very excited to be judging the challenge and helping raise valuable funds for a local charity that does so much to help young people.”

OPEN Youth Trust provide opportunities for young people in Norfolk, including those who are disadvantaged.

The winning team will get a complimentary 6 month gym membership, with runner up prizes including free tickets to gigs and events.

This sponsored relay will take place on September 13 between 6pm-8pm

In June 2018, 60-year-old George Hood in America managed to hold the position for 10 hours.

To find out more about the event and how to get involved, visit their justgiving page.

