Community farming project in Norwich to host open day

PUBLISHED: 17:14 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 11 September 2018

Norwich FarmShare vegetables. Picture: Norwich FarmShare.

Norwich FarmShare vegetables. Picture: Norwich FarmShare.

Norwich FarmShare

A community farming project is hosting an open day at its new site in Norwich this weekend.

The Norwich FarmShare group will be inviting people to take part in workshops and farming activities at its Whitlingham farm on Saturday, September 15.

Following its successful crowdfunder last year, the group has been setting up infrastructure on this new three-acre growing site.

“Farmshare is all about producing food with the environment and local community at its heart, and connecting people with the land,” said local artist Rob Barnes, who supported FarmShare’s crowdfunder.

The FarmShare idea emerged in 2008 when a group of 50 people met to discuss what they felt were the failings of the food system in Norwich.

The initiative was launched two years later.

The open day takes place between 11am to 4pm at Whitlingham Nurseries, off Whitlingham Lane.

