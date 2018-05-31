Search

Community Choirs scheme comes to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 17 August 2018

Choir leader Graeme Hopson. Picture: Graeme Hopson

VivaVoices have broadened their horizons to Norwich and will be starting two choirs from September.

The group have five other ‘singing for fun’ choirs across East Anglia including in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Stowmarket and Wymondham.

Graeme Hopson, 37, the founder of the organisation, said: “This group is for people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities.

“We have had people as young as 18 join us, but we have also had some who are 97.”

VivaVoices was founded in 2009 and offer a free taster session to new members.

The Norwich choirs will meet for the first time on September 13, at Princes Street United Reformed Church between 1.25 to 2.45pm and 7.30 to 9pm.

Mr Hopson said: “New people will get a warm welcome. You don’t need to be able to read music to join the group and you won’t have to sing on your own.”

For more information you can ring Mr Hopson on 01284700286.

