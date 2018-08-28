Video

Smiles and sweet singing as new community choir proves huge success

Norwich Theatre Royal's new community choir taster sessions at Stage Two. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A new community choir is already hitting the right note and helping members make sweet music, having fun and meeting new friends.

Norwich Theatre Royal’s choir has been holding free taster sessions and looking for more people to join up.

It will meet weekly at the theatre’s Stage Two Learning and Participation Centre and is led by Norwich-based singer and actor Joe Ballard.

Mr Ballard said: “Our numbers have grown rapidly, it has been lots of fun and we have lots of laughs. People have made new friendships.”

No previous experience is necessary to join the choir as they welcome a different range of abilities, ages and voices.

The choir will explore a wide range of genres from pop and rock to musicals and world music.

Meetings start on September 20 and last for 12 weeks up to December 6.

It costs £40 for the 12 weeks. To book a place and find out more visit: www.ntr.org.uk/CommunityChoir.