Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Smiles and sweet singing as new community choir proves huge success

PUBLISHED: 15:59 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 14 September 2018

Norwich Theatre Royal's new community choir taster sessions at Stage Two. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Theatre Royal's new community choir taster sessions at Stage Two. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A new community choir is already hitting the right note and helping members make sweet music, having fun and meeting new friends.

Norwich Theatre Royal’s choir has been holding free taster sessions and looking for more people to join up.

It will meet weekly at the theatre’s Stage Two Learning and Participation Centre and is led by Norwich-based singer and actor Joe Ballard.

Mr Ballard said: “Our numbers have grown rapidly, it has been lots of fun and we have lots of laughs. People have made new friendships.”

No previous experience is necessary to join the choir as they welcome a different range of abilities, ages and voices.

Norwich Theatre Royal's new community choir taster sessions at Stage Two. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich Theatre Royal's new community choir taster sessions at Stage Two. Picture: Nick Butcher

The choir will explore a wide range of genres from pop and rock to musicals and world music.

Meetings start on September 20 and last for 12 weeks up to December 6.

It costs £40 for the 12 weeks. To book a place and find out more visit: www.ntr.org.uk/CommunityChoir.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Major Norwich road will be shut overnight for two weeks

Picture: James Bass

About 80 prison officers taking part in protest at Norwich Prison over health and safety

Prison officers taking part in protest outside Norwich Prison. PIC: Steve Searby.

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Inquest opens into death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri

An inquest has opened into the death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide