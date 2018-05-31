Search

Comedian Barry Chuckle dies aged 73, manager confirms

PUBLISHED: 08:54 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 05 August 2018

Barry Chuckle, left, has died aged 73. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of the famous comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died.

Paul and Barry Chuckle, the Chuckle Brothers. Picture: SubmittedPaul and Barry Chuckle, the Chuckle Brothers. Picture: Submitted

He has died aged 73, his manager confirmed on Sunday.

He had worked alongside brother Paul Chuckle for decades as part of the well-known act.

The pair made many visits to the region over the years, including to Norwich Theatre Royal, Britannia Pier and the University of East Anglia.

Manager Phil Dale said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.”

He added: “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

His comedy partner Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

The brothers became some of the most loved comedians on children’s television, making their catchphrase ‘to me, to you’ part of everyday language.

