Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastguard issues warning after teenage girl injured at Happisburgh

PUBLISHED: 18:51 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 05 August 2018

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Visitors to the Norfolk coast this weekend are being urged to keep a safe distance from the top and bottom of the cliffs.

The warning issued by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency comes after a teenage girl was injured at Happisburgh on Friday (August 3).

At 4.30pm on Friday HM Coastguard was alerted to the incident at Happisburgh Beach where a casualty at the base of the cliff was injured by a relatively small cliff fall.

She was airlifted to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance with suspected head and back injuries.

Bacton Coastguard Rescue Team said many cliffs have become particularly unstable after the very dry weather, followed by recent rain and now drier conditions in the warm weather which has created a higher risk of instability than normal.

The advice is to avoid walking anywhere near the edge of the top of cliffs and also do not sit too near the base of cliffs in case of a fall.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists