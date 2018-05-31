Search

North norfolk village records UK’s highest temperature

PUBLISHED: 08:53 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:06 29 July 2018

Weybourne beach. Picture: Ian Burt

Weybourne beach. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Temperatures across East Anglia will be slightly above average next week but not as high as in previous weeks.

https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1023296699652030464

The change comes as Weybourne in Norfolk and Cavendish in Suffolk recorded the UK’s highest temperature yesterday - 24C.

A Met Office tweet said yesterday was the first day this month that nowhere in the UK had reached 25C or more.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the cloud would clear for brighter skies across the region later today with the highest temperatures reaching 21C in the west.

Some places might get the odd rain shower tomorrow but temperatures could reach 25C.

He added the dry and sunny weather would continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures reaching 25C.

And towards the end of the week, on Thursday and Friday, temperatures could reach 28C.

The average temperature for this time of year is 22C.

