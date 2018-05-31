Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tributes paid following death of Norfolk racing champion on Belgian circuit

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 17 August 2018

Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.

Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.

Gary Parravani / www.xynamic.com

Tributes have been made to a champion classic motorcycle racer who died in Belgium last month.

Clive Ling wins the pier to pier swimming challenge in Lowestoft in 2009. PHOTO: Nick ButcherClive Ling wins the pier to pier swimming challenge in Lowestoft in 2009. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Clive Ling came off his motorcycle at the prestigious Open Trophy competition on the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia.

The father-of-two has been described by his friends as a much-loved, high achieving and active person.

Mr Ling, 52, was identified by his wife of 12 years at the Belgian circuit on July 28.

He was a regular front-runner with the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC), a GP Originals rider, and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

A former racer and friend of Mr Ling, Vince Gedge, said: “I’d known Clive for 20 years.

“Clive was massively into racing, he gave everything to it, but he also did triathlon and was a really strong swimmer.

Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.

“It’s such a waste.”

Mr Ling worked for almost three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored owner race cars and motorcycles and parts.

Nick Parravani, of Rockland St Peter, ran the company until his retirement. He said: “Clive joined Competition Fabrications in about 1990.

Clive Ling at CRMC Race of Aces, Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay 2017.Clive Ling at CRMC Race of Aces, Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay 2017.

“He was a good friend and colleague and a lovely bloke, and did lots of other things besides motorcycle racing.

“It was devastating to hear about of course. He was known by so many people, both from his work and locally.

“It came as a great shock.”

Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.Clive Ling at the 2011 Race of Aces at Cadwell Park. Photo submitted.

Mr Gedge, of Reymerston, said: “Clive could make a motorbike tank. He could make anything and weld anything.

“He was just an amazing talent at making stuff.

“What I liked about Clive was he was the happiest person I ever met. He was always smiling, and so positive all the time.

“He was a lovely man.”

Mr Ling lived in the village of Hardwick, near Long Stratton, for the majority of his life, and  was a parish councillor at the time of his death.

Mr Gedge said: “You don’t expect someone to die when they go out to do their hobby at the weekend, you expect them to  come back.”

At an inquest on August 15 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was “mortal injuries due to a motorcycle collision”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists