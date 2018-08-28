City Antiques Fair gets a re-brand

A woman who followed in her late father’s footsteps in running a popular Norwich antiques market is re-naming the event to attract more people.

Holly Graham, 38, a singing teacher from Thorpe St Andrew, took over the City Antiques Fair in St Andrew’s Hall from her father Barry Graham in 2016, following his unexpected death.

Ms Graham said after he died she could not bear to let the market go because she ‘loved it so much’, and so decided to continue the fair, which has been running for 30 years,

Now, to mark two years since she took up with reins, Ms Graham is re-naming the event The Upmarket Fleamarket in the hope of attracting a younger audience and people who might have previously been put off by word antiques.

“[The fair] is having a bit of an identity crisis because it’s not strictly an antiques fair, and I think when people hear the words antique fair they think it’s going to be a bit stuffy and very expensive,

“It’s a great event because there is such a variety of stuff, with a lot of vintage things that you don’t find on the high street, all sorts of really,” she said.

Adding the fair was the only vintage and antique event of its type in the city centre Ms Graham said: “It’s just by St Andrew’s Hall and it has got a grandeur about it, there is a really nice feel about it and a great atmosphere.

“Take an hour away from the high street to just have a browse, there is so much lovely stuff here and there are always interesting things that you wouldn’t get on the high street.”

The newly revamped Upmarket Fleamarket will take place on September, 8 from 9am-4pm in St Andrew’s Hall.

Entry is £1.50 for adults 50p for students, entry for under 18s is free.