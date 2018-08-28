Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youth charity gets in Christmas spirit with children’s competition

PUBLISHED: 10:18 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 31 August 2018

Open Youth Trust Centre at Bank Plain, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Open Youth Trust Centre at Bank Plain, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

A youth charity is already getting into the festive spirit by asking children to get creative for a new competition.

One child aged between four and 12 will have the chance to see their own Christmas card design printed by OPEN Youth Trust.

It is free to enter with one entry per child.

The winning design will be printed and sold to raise funds for OPEN Youth Trust, and the lucky winner will receive a framed image of their entry and a pack of the winning Christmas card.

To enter, send designs to OPEN Youth Trust via post to Harriet Davies, fundraising coordinator, or drop it into their box office on 20 Bank Plain.

Entrees are asked to ensure the design is labelled with the name, address and date of birth of the artist.

All entries must be received by September 30, 2018.

For more information on the Christmas Card competition email harriet@opennorwich.org.uk.

Most Read

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Rats and overflowing bins are ‘ruining’ estate say residents

Valerie Roberts standing next to bins which resident's feel are contributing to a rat problme on the Cotman Fields etate in Bishopgate Norwich. Picture: Staff

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists