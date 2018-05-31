Norwich church hosts first pets service
It certainly wasn’t your usual church service.
On Saturday, Christ Church, on Magdalen Road in New Catton, was filled with animals as it hosted its first ever pets service.
In total, 23 owners brought 12 dogs to the service, which was followed by an animal quiz at the nearby Whalebone pub to raise cash for Hillside Animal Sanctuary, which is based in Frettenham near Norwich.
Reverend Laura Baker, the church’s new vicar, said all the dogs were blessed at the altar rail - along with one child’s electronic toy hamster.
She said £100 was then raised at the quiz, with one family winning a hamper of dog and cat goodies from Willow Vets in Norwich, and described the day as “very successful”.
“I’m delighted with how it went and I’m hoping it will grow each year,” she said. “It was brilliant to join the church up with the pub and the park.”