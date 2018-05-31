Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Norwich church hosts first pets service

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 05 August 2018

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

It certainly wasn’t your usual church service.

On Saturday, Christ Church, on Magdalen Road in New Catton, was filled with animals as it hosted its first ever pets service.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In total, 23 owners brought 12 dogs to the service, which was followed by an animal quiz at the nearby Whalebone pub to raise cash for Hillside Animal Sanctuary, which is based in Frettenham near Norwich.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reverend Laura Baker, the church’s new vicar, said all the dogs were blessed at the altar rail - along with one child’s electronic toy hamster.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

She said £100 was then raised at the quiz, with one family winning a hamper of dog and cat goodies from Willow Vets in Norwich, and described the day as “very successful”.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I’m delighted with how it went and I’m hoping it will grow each year,” she said. “It was brilliant to join the church up with the pub and the park.”

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists