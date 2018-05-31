Search

Fairytale exhibition features original paintings by author-illustrator

PUBLISHED: 19:46 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 19:46 31 July 2018

Author-illustrator Chris Riddell. PHOTO: Norfolk County Council

Archant

An exclusive exhibition featuring original paintings by author-illustrator Chris Riddell is coming to Norwich.

Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library and Macmillan Children’s Books are working together to host the exhibition throughout August.

It will feature original paintings from Mr Riddell’s upcoming picture book – the first that he has authored and illustrated in more than eight years.

Once Upon a Wild Wood will run from August 1 to 31 with free entry, open Monday to Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 9am-7pm, and Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm.

Inspired by the woodland around Mr Riddell’s Norfolk home, Once Upon a Wild Wood is a re-imagining of traditional fairy tale characters, including Little Green Raincape, and will be out on August 23.

Mr Riddell, who is president of the School Libraries Association and ambassador for book gifting charity BookTrust, said: “I spend as much time as possible at my Norfolk cottage, and when I’m there working in my studio I’m very often distracted by the beautiful woods that border the garden.

“The story of Little Green Raincape’s journey along a wooded path had been bubbling in my imagination for a long time and it’s a joy to see it published.

“Even more of a joy is that the Millennium Library is hosting an exhibition of artwork from the book. Fairy tales, libraries and Norfolk – three of my favourite things.”

As part of the Once Upon a Wild Wood exhibition Mr Riddell will be appearing at the library in a public families’ event on Wednesday, August 22 at 4pm, in association with Waterstones Norwich.

He will talk about his book and live-illustrate fairy tale characters. There are limited tickets available for this event - visit Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library for further details.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of the county council’s Communities Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Once Upon a Wild Wood exhibition, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Chris to the library for his live-illustration event.

“This is another superb event, alongside our Summer Reading Challenge, to help encourage young readers to keep up their interest in books over the summer.”

Topic Tags:

