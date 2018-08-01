Chemical fire near station disrupts traffic and trains

A chemical fire by a railway line has caused disruption to trains and traffic.

NEW: Due to a chemical fire at a house near Attleborough, trains are unable to call there at present. GA — GA Regional (@ga_regional) August 1, 2018

Station road in Attleborough was closed at the junctions of Connaught Road and Maurice Gaymer Road from just after 3pm for around two hours, and trains did not stop at the station.

The fire is understood to be on a Norse site next to the station.

Four fire service pumps from Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn North were in attendance and the public was asked to avoid the area.

A tweet by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at around 5pm said: “Incident had been resolved in Attleborough. We thank the public for their patience after Station Road was closed as a precaution.”

Attleborough resident Ward Ward said: “I was at work and there was a policeman saying we couldn’t get through.”

We are currently assisting @Norfolkfire with an incident in #Attleborough - Station Road is closed at the junctions of Connaught Road and Morris Gamer Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 1, 2018