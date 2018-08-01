Search

Chemical fire near station disrupts traffic and trains

PUBLISHED: 16:35 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:43 01 August 2018

A container fire on the Norse site in Attleborough closed the road and train line. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A chemical fire by a railway line has caused disruption to trains and traffic.

Station road in Attleborough was closed at the junctions of Connaught Road and Maurice Gaymer Road from just after 3pm for around two hours, and trains did not stop at the station.

The fire is understood to be on a Norse site next to the station.

Four fire service pumps from Thetford, Wymondham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn North were in attendance and the public was asked to avoid the area.

A tweet by Greater Anglia Regional at around 4pm said: “Due to a chemical fire at a house near Attleborough, trains are unable to call there at present.”

A tweet by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at around 5pm said: “Incident had been resolved in Attleborough. We thank the public for their patience after Station Road was closed as a precaution.”

Attleborough resident Ward Ward said: “I was at work and there was a policeman saying we couldn’t get through.”

Station Road in Attleborough. Picture: Google StreetViewStation Road in Attleborough. Picture: Google StreetView

