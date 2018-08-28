Search

Chef aims to open Egyptian food stall on Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 11:14 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 03 September 2018

Salah EL Nagar with The Assembly House's Richard Hughes. Photo: Salah EL Nagar

Salah EL Nagar with The Assembly House's Richard Hughes. Photo: Salah EL Nagar

Salah EL Nagar

A chef who specialises in Egyptian cuisine has applied for a market stall in Norwich and is currently on the waiting list.

Salah EL Nagar, who is originally from Egypt but now lives in Norwich, is an experienced chef who has worked at food venues from KFC to The Assembly House.

Now he wants to bring a taste of his home country to the streets of Norwich.

“I want somewhere where I can cook Egyptian food and I think it’s a good idea opening in Norwich market as it’s something unique which isn’t already here,” said Mr Nagar.

While waiting for a stall in Norwich Market to become available the chef is looking for venues to host pop-up events where he can prepare and serve his Egyptian cuisine.

Mr Nagar, who is also a writer and a poet, said: “I want to show people the Middle East isn’t about fighting it’s about great food, arts and writers.”

If you own a pub or a restaurant that could accommodate popup events you can respond to Mr Nagar’s Facebook post.

