Follow Charlie Hodson and Ruddy Muddy on their Norfolk Day tour

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 27 July 2018

The EDP's Ian Clarke with Charlie Hodson outside Archant HQ. Photograph: Charlie Hodson

Archant

Norfolk Day ambassadors Charlie Hodson and Ruddy Muddy are visiting events across the county on the big day.

With over 200 events taking place across Norfolk on Friday 27 July the duo are attempting to participate in as many as possible.

How many can they manage as they set off from our offices bright and early on Friday morning?

Follow their progress throughout the day on our website and on social media.

• Are you celebrating Norfolk Day? Tweet your photographs and videos using the hashtag #NorfolkDay or email norfolkday@archant.co.uk

