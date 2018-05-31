Search

Video

And they’re off! Charlie Hodson and Ruddy Muddy begin their Norfolk Day tour

PUBLISHED: 09:11 28 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 30 July 2018

Norfolk Day ambassador Charlie Hodson and artist Ruddy Muddy before they set off on their Norfolk Day tour. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

Norfolk Day ambassador Charlie Hodson and artist Ruddy Muddy before they set off on their Norfolk Day tour. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

Archant

Charlie Hodson and artist Ruddy Muddy have begun their Norfolk Day tour of the county.

Norfolk Day LogoNorfolk Day Logo

To celebrate Norfolk day, Charlie Hodson who is a Norfolk Day ambassador and artist Ruddy Muddy will be touring the county visiting businesses, farmers, groups and individuals.

Setting off from the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News offices in Norwich this morning, Mr Hodson said the pair where excited about the day ahead: “It’s just really great, we’re intending to see around 25 different groups and individuals, it should be amazing.”

Taking place throughout today (Friday, July 27), Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer. It is intended as a day of fun in which individuals, community groups and businesses which have been encouraged to get involved by hosting or participating in events.

The initiative was launched by the EDP and Norwich Evening News in partnership with BBC Radio Norfolk and has the backing of business and community organisations who have planned events for the day.

