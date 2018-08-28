Search

Norwich opticians launches innovative contact lense recycling service

PUBLISHED: 19:46 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 20:54 14 September 2018

Hannah Kelly of Castle Street Optometry with the business' new contact lense recycling box. Picture: staff

Archant

A Norwich business is offering a free recycling point for contact lenses and their packaging.

Castle Street Optometry, in Norwich has installed a recycling point in its city centre branch in a bid to encourage customers and anybody who uses disposable contact lenses to recycle them rather than thrown them away.

Hannah Kelly, company director of Castle Street Optometry explained why the business had decided to start offering the service: “I always try to be as environmentally friendly as possible and there is a lot of press about it and I think people are getting more and more aware of waste.”

Installing the recycling station on the branch earlier this week, Mrs Kelly said the scheme had already had a good response from customers.

People will be able to drop off discarded contact lenses, plastic film, pods and cardboard packaging which will then be collected and recycled into all sorts of products including garden furniture.

