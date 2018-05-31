Video

Man taken to hospital after fleeing Castle Mall crash

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

One man has been taken to hospital after a car overturned by the Castle Mall on Monday night, as police search for two others who fled the scene.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the entrance of Castle Mall car park at around 9.45pm, and police, an ambulance crew, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rapid response car were at the scene.

Barriers on the left hand carriageway, going in to the car park, were crushed while a black Mercedes C220 was on its roof on the other side of the road.

Three people fled the scene and police later found one with injuries. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The description of one of the people was given as a white man, in his mid 20s. He is thought to be around 5”8 and of stocky build, wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt, and shorts.

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.