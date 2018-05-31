Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:13 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:20 21 August 2018

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

Three people fled the scene of a crash in Norwich tonight where a car ended up on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the entrance of Castle Mall car park at around 9.45pm, and police, an ambulance crew, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rapid response car were at the scene.

Barriers on the left hand carriageway, going in to the car park, were crushed while a black Mercedes C220 was on its roof on the other side of the road.

No one was injured but a Norfolk Police spokesman said three people had fled the scene and officers were searching the area for them.

The description of one of the people was given as a white man, in his mid 20s. He is thought to be around 5”8 and of stocky build, wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt, and shorts.

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists