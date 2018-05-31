Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to incident near Castle Mall

PUBLISHED: 07:54 28 August 2018

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident close to a city centre shopping centre.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles are all present at the junction of Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street in Norwich, close to the entrance to the Castle Mall car park.

Police officers are diverting traffic away from the area at the Rouen Road junction, with firefighters making use of a cherry picker at the scene.

More follows.

Topic Tags:

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists