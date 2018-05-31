Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to incident near Castle Mall
PUBLISHED: 07:54 28 August 2018
Archant
Emergency services are on the scene of an incident close to a city centre shopping centre.
Police, fire and ambulance vehicles are all present at the junction of Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street in Norwich, close to the entrance to the Castle Mall car park.
Police officers are diverting traffic away from the area at the Rouen Road junction, with firefighters making use of a cherry picker at the scene.
More follows.