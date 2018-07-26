Search

Three cheers for Cringleford care home on its third birthday

26 July, 2018 - 15:33
Cavell Court care home celebrates its third birthday. Photo: Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor

Residents and team members at a Cringleford care home were joined by local people for a special event to celebrate the home’s third birthday.

To commemorate the day, the Care UK team at Cavell Court on Dragonfly Lane hosted a Hawaiian luau-themed party complete with fun games including, the loudest Hawaiian shirt contest and a limbo competition.

Cavell Court’s chefs prepared a summer barbecue for everyone to enjoy, and musical entertainment was provided by resident favourite Ben Lake, who kept the party atmosphere going all afternoon.

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Cavell Court, said: “A lot of planning and preparation went into creating a fun day for the residents, their families and the local community – and I’m delighted to say all the hard work was more than worthwhile. We all had a fantastic time and it was wonderful to see so many people from the local community celebrate the day with us.

“The last three years have been a whirlwind. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations, and worked hard to create a real home-from-home environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Cavell Court.

“On behalf of the whole team I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have been a part of our journey over the last few years and to everyone who celebrated our birthday with us. We’re excited to see what’s in store for the next three years and beyond.”

