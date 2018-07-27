Video

WATCH care home residents reflect on county life for special Norfolk Day video

Elderly residents reminiscing on Norfolk life will be the stars of a special film celebrating Norfolk Day.

Residents at nine care homes, run by Healthcare Homes Group, will feature in a specially-commissioned video.

Many of the group’s Norfolk residents have spent the majority of their lives in the county.

As part of the Caring for Norfolk film, they have shared their thoughts on why the county is so dear to them and recounted their favourite Norfolk memories and dialect.

Helen Gidlow, chief operating officer for Healthcare Homes Group, said:“We’re all looking forward to celebrating the very first Norfolk Day. Our film is a wonderful celebration of our homes, our staff and our residents and I hope that people will enjoy sharing in our love for everything Norfolk.”

To view the film visit www.facebook.com/healthcarehomes