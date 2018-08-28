Child trapped in car after it flipped during Norwich crash

A man and a child had to be rescued by the emergency services after the car flipped onto its side.

The crash happened on Hall Road in Norwich at around 1pm this afternoon.

The emergency services were called to the two vehicle incident, and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue services had to free the two occupants from their Peugeot.

A second car, a Ford Tourneo, was also involved.

The casualties suffered minor injuries.

The road remained closed until around 2.30pm, with the fire services leaving within half an hour.