Canine capers as All About Dogs gets started at Norfolk Showground

Charity MuffinPug Rescue, wich rescues pugs and pug crosses, was at the All About Dogs show: Pic: All About Dogs. All About Dogs.

The saying goes that every dog has their day, and so it proved for four-legged friends who headed to a celebration of all things canine.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wag N Wash team at the All About Dogs show. Pic: All About Dogs. The Wag N Wash team at the All About Dogs show. Pic: All About Dogs.

The two-day All About Dogs show at the Norfolk Showground started yesterday - the eighth time the event has come to Norfolk - and it will continue tomorrow.

Dogs of all sorts of breeds, shapes, sizes and colours joined their owners at the hugely popular event and there was plenty for curious pets to investigate at the event at the Costessey venue, despite the rainy weather.

Britain’s Got Talent fans were treated to performances from 2016 finalists dog trainer Lucy Heath and her companion Trip Hazard, while 2011 semi-finalists Pippa Langhorne and Buddy also performed on the main stage.

Dogs and their owners also got the chance to take part in a My Dog’s Got Talent contest, while there was also a Fun Dog Show Quiz, where people got the chance to test their knowledge.

Pippa Langhorne and Buddy, Britian's Got Talent semi-finalists, performed at the event. Pic: All About Dogs. Pippa Langhorne and Buddy, Britian's Got Talent semi-finalists, performed at the event. Pic: All About Dogs.

In the main arena, there were gundog training displays, the action-packed Conquest K9 Display Team, an obedience display by the PADS Dog Display Team and a demonstration by the Norfolk Broads Dog Training Club.

The chance to get even the most pampered of pooches made more beautiful was on offer courtesy of the Wag N Wash team, while trade standards offered bespoke collars and leads, training aids, doggy treats, toys, beds and blankets.

The work of organisations such as Pets As Therapy and MuffinPug Rescue, which rescues pugs and pug crosses, was also highlighted.

Dogs were also put through their paces at have-a-go events, while there was a hunt for Hollywood Hounds - dogs who are doppelgangers for the stars.

Tess, Rowan and Maj were among the canine companisons visiting the show. Pic: All About Dogs. Tess, Rowan and Maj were among the canine companisons visiting the show. Pic: All About Dogs.

Matt Upson, one of the organisers, said: “We had a very good morning and it was really popular. We could have done without the rain, but everything still went ahead as planned.

“We’re looking forward to a good day, with better weather, tomorrow.”

Tickets on the gate for tomorrow’s event, which runs from 9.30am until 5pm, will be available for £14 (£13.50 concessions, £8 for children aged five to 16 and under fives are free).

Savings on tickets can be made by booking online via www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk/norfolk/tickets

Reggie in the show's inflatable fun zone. Pic: All About Dogs. Reggie in the show's inflatable fun zone. Pic: All About Dogs.

Parking is free. Dogs must be on leads, with up date inoculations.