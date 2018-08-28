Hundreds attend emotional candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri

The heartbroken mother of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri has urged people not to keep quiet about their mental health.

Dawn Peri spoke about the issue at an emotional candlelit vigil held in memory of her son, who was found dead on Tuesday, aged 35.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road on Sunday to pay their respects to the popular businessman.

Mr Peri owned the company Code Red Promotions which was behind a number of bars and clubs on Prince of Wales Road.

Speaking at the vigil, his mother urged people - especially young men - not to keep their thoughts and feelings hidden away.

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Richard Smee Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Richard Smee

She said: “I don’t want anyone to go through what my son went through. He kept it silent and hid it so well through his smiles and partying. That is how you guys do it. “But please come from behind that smile and show us how you are feeling. If you have a male friend, pick up that phone and ask them how they are.

“Make sure they are okay, make sure they talk and please don’t let anyone else go through what we are going through tonight.”

Police closed off a section of Prince of Wales Road to traffic as the vigil got underway.

Hundreds of people filled the street and lit candles, which were then placed in two canoes outside the nightclub.

Mr Peri’s close friends and mother all spoke at the event, before a minute’s silence was held.

His aunt, Susan Peevor, said the canoes were owned by Mr Peri, who was a keen fisherman.

She said: “He was a wonderful, kind-hearted and lovely person. Everyone he met took to him like a magnet.

“It is no surprise to see this many people here.”

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Reece keeps the candles for his uncle burning. Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Reece keeps the candles for his uncle burning.

Following the vigil, people were invited to one of Mr Peri’s other clubs, Flaunt, to raise a glass in his memory.

Mr Peri’s friends Jack Bowgen and Steve Maddams set up a JustGiving page in aid of Norwich and Central Mind.

The pair said Mr Peri had “his own battles” with mental health issues and the fundraiser would help the charity to support other people experiencing difficulties.

Mr Peri was found dead in a property above Bished nightclub.

• People can make a donation to the Mind charity at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ibish-peri

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Parents Dawn and Steve support one another Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Parents Dawn and Steve support one another