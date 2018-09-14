Candlelit vigil for Ibish Peri, as money in his memory pours in for mental health charity

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Richard Smee Archant

A candlelit vigil is to be held after the death of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri, while his friends have already raised more than £1,500 in his memory for a mental health charity.

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Peri, who was 35 and owned the company behind a number of Prince of Wales Road bars and clubs, was found dead in a property above Bished nightclub on Tuesday evening.

The popular businessman’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes, with bouquets of flowers, heart-shaped balloons and touching messages left outside the club.

His close friends have organised a candlelit vigil outside Bished on Sunday night to celebrate what an “inspirational person” he was, with everyone welcome.

And friends Jack Bowgen and Steve Maddams have also set up a JustGiving page to raise money in memory of Mr Peri. The money will go to Norwich and Central Mind.

Tributes to Ibish Peri outside Norwich nightclub. Photo: Submitted Tributes to Ibish Peri outside Norwich nightclub. Photo: Submitted

The pair said that Mr Peri had “his own battles” with mental health issues and the fundraiser would help the charity to support other people experiencing difficulties.

They said: “Ibish was a much loved member of the community and helped many people.

“He would always make sure his friends and family knew that he would be there for them should they need him.

“He was one of the most generous and kind people around.

“His contribution to nightlife has put Norwich on the map and his events had people travelling from all over the UK to visit his clubs.”

Within five hours of being set up, the JustGiving page had raised more than £1,000, with the target increased to £2,000.

As of this afternoon it had risen above £1,500.

Mr Bowgen said: “We’d like to thank everyone who is donating to this great charity. Thank you all for being amazing.”

People can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ibish-peri

There will also be collection tins for people to put donations to Mind in at Sunday’s candelit vigil, which will take place at 8pm.

Mr Peri owned Code Red Promotions, which, as well as Bished (formerly Rocco’s) runs Mercy, Flaunt and Lace.

Tributes have poured in since his death, with his mother Dawn describing him as “the prince of Prince of Wales Road”.