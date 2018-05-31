Search

Campers stop large grass fire spreading on the Broads

PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 July 2018

The grass fire which broke out near a campsite in Reedham on July 29. Picture: TOM BRISTOW

The grass fire which broke out near a campsite in Reedham on July 29. Picture: TOM BRISTOW

TOM BRISTOW

Disaster was prevented after campers on the Broads helped stop a large grass fire spreading.

The grass fire which broke out near a campsite in Reedham on July 29. Picture: TOM BRISTOW

The blaze began next to a footpath in Reedham, close to the Ferry Inn and River Yare, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 28.

The grass fire which broke out near a campsite in Reedham on July 29. Picture: TOM BRISTOWThe grass fire which broke out near a campsite in Reedham on July 29. Picture: TOM BRISTOW

According to an eyewitness it started just outside the camping grounds.

He said: “Campers got buckets of water and fire extinguishers from the pub and campsite to try to put it out. That stopped it spreading. Flames shot about 20 feet in air at peak as a pile of wood next to a bed of reeds caught light.”

It is understood that the fire started accidentally, according to the eyewitness.

One fire crew from Great Yarmouth arrived at about 9.35pm by which time most of blaze had been put out.

They then doused area down.

The eyewitness added that one tent had to be moved.

